L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.70-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.96. L Brands also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.70-2.80 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LB traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.88. 27,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,516,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.83, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.84. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of L Brands from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.04.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.