Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) (CVE:ROVR) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) (CVE:ROVR) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR.V) Company Profile (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. It holds interests in the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property totaling an area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

