Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Shares Gap Down to $1.77

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.77, but opened at $1.44. Urban One shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 10,790 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Urban One at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

