Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) Shares Gap Down to $4.53

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) (LON:BLVN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.53, but opened at $4.08. Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 1,579 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.06. The stock has a market cap of £13.68 million and a PE ratio of -5.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bowleven plc (BLVN.L) Company Profile (LON:BLVN)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

