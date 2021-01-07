First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of First Horizon National from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of First Horizon National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 129,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,841. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.54. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.23 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 7.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon National will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Ardoin sold 6,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $81,938.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Anthony J. Restel sold 15,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $199,085.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 372,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,785.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,903 shares of company stock valued at $847,029. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173,674 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after purchasing an additional 886,758 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547,864 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,133,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,912 shares during the period.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.