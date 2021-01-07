Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $420.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $325.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.03.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.15. The stock had a trading volume of 13,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of -125.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $375.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total value of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 914,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,156 shares of company stock worth $50,069,027. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

