Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.62. Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

About Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON)

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

