Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON) Shares Gap Up to $0.56

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) (CVE:MON)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.56, but opened at $0.62. Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (MON.V) shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$23.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18.

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa and South America. It explores for gold and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa Project that covers an area of 13,200 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

