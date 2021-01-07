Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB) Shares Gap Up to $0.15

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) (CVE:SEB)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.15, but opened at $0.17. Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 6,667 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of C$27.35 million and a PE ratio of -6.35.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) Company Profile (CVE:SEB)

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (SEB.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.