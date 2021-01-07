Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Gap Up to $11.50

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $12.85. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 3,793 shares.

CPST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.33.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, CEO Darren Jamison acquired 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the third quarter worth $282,000. 11.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

