NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Shares of NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) (CVE:NVX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.31. NV Gold Co. (NVX.V) shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 43,500 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.78 million and a P/E ratio of -11.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28.

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

