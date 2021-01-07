Marathon Patent Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 72,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,466 call options.

Shares of MARA stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 788,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,532,105. Marathon Patent Group has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 4.22.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MARA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Marathon Patent Group in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In related news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,700.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rudolph sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $54,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,025 shares in the company, valued at $61,052.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $120,135 over the last ninety days. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marathon Patent Group stock. Cim LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013.

