Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Shares Gap Up to $3.37

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $4.43. Xunlei shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 190,159 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $347.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $43.69 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XNET. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 317,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 300,657 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 116,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.