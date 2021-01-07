ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.87. ZW Data Action Technologies shares last traded at $1.64, with a volume of 99,633 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $39.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

