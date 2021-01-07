Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.55

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $136.55 and last traded at $136.47, with a volume of 114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Get Visteon alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.39 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.42 million. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total value of $401,567.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares in the company, valued at $438,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,117 shares of company stock worth $596,535. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VC. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Visteon by 25.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter worth about $1,036,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Visteon by 16.4% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Visteon by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.