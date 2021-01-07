Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to Underweight

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $96.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $93.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.83.

Chesapeake Utilities stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.87. The stock had a trading volume of 482 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,362. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.33. Chesapeake Utilities has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.25.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $101.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,750 shares of company stock worth $772,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 168.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 66.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter worth $360,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

