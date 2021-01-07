Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its subsidiary, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance Company, the Company provides personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is based in Clearwater, Florida. “

HRTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $19.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Heritage Insurance stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.33.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.49. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $165.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.04 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 25.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 494.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 487.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 26.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 57.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

