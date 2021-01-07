Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $91.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist initiated coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Envestnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,638. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -635.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.65 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anil Arora sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $204,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,394.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Brandon Thomas sold 40,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $3,332,217.67. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 278,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,761,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,843,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.