Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Argus

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by Argus from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s previous close.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.46.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $3.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $94.05. The company had a trading volume of 144,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,246,273. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.84 and its 200-day moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3,734.1% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 219,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 213,402 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 951.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 24,008 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,724 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.6% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

