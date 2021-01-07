Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Chuy’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub raised Chuy’s from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.89.

Get Chuy's alerts:

NASDAQ CHUY opened at $28.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $559.59 million, a PE ratio of -64.59 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Chuy’s by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.