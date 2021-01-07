New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ NYMT remained flat at $$3.73 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,891,208. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.89. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Mortgage Trust will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 73.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,205 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

