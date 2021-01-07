Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $11.60

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $391,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 686,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,105 shares of company stock worth $2,487,791. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 74.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. 45.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

