Analysts Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Target Price at $11.60

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.
In other news, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 39,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $391,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 686,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,863,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,105 shares of company stock worth $2,487,791. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE LADR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.82. 9,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,021. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 100.91 and a quick ratio of 100.91. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05.
Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.17%.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
