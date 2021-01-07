HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $82,503.23 and $203.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HeartBout Token Profile

HeartBout is a token. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

