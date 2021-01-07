IoTeX (IOTX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.91 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 7th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Coineal and Bilaxy. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $43.68 million and $7.91 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

IoTeX Profile

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,734,304,441 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Binance, Coineal, Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bgogo and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

