Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LCI Industries is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck. The company’s product portfolio includes awnings, suspension enhancement, chassis, doors and laminates, electronics, interior, software and apps, windows and glass, thermoformed bath and kitchen products. LCI Industries, formerly known as formerly Drew Industries Incorporated, is based in Elkhart, Indiana. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered LCI Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Shares of NYSE:LCII traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.95. 131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.44. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $140.53.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $827.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.96 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.41, for a total transaction of $110,457.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,422.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,193 shares in the company, valued at $36,035,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,847 shares of company stock worth $2,110,457. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $270,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

