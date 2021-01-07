Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.25.

NYSE:INSP traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Insiders sold a total of 126,187 shares of company stock worth $21,065,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 93.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 100.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.