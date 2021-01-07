Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $204.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Inspire Medical Systems Inc. is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions for obstructive sleep apnea. The company’s proprietary Inspire therapy is a neurostimulation technology which provides treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire Medical Systems Inc.is based in Minnesota, United States. “

INSP has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.25.

NYSE:INSP traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.40. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $204.72. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Insiders sold a total of 126,187 shares of company stock worth $21,065,402 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 93.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 28,268 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 48.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,967,000 after acquiring an additional 37,538 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 100.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,991,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,959 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

