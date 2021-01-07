Analysts Set Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Target Price at $62.67

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

BLKB stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,275. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.52 and a 200-day moving average of $57.74. Blackbaud has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.35. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 52.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

