Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has $47.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMP. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.95.

MMP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,658. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $598.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.15 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.32 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

