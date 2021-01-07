Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QBCRF traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $24.85. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $18.63 and a twelve month high of $26.86.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

