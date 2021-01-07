Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

NYSE:PDS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.00. 881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,507. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $273.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.52 and a beta of 3.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.33 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. Research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 86.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,742 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth $36,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.