Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MSGE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.33.

NYSE MSGE traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,768. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.55. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($2.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.72) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $14.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total value of $31,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the second quarter worth $130,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after buying an additional 165,622 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $22,880,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $20,873,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $19,875,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

