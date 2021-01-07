Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLDT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chatham Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.05.

NYSE:CLDT traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.66. 3,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,216. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $547.67 million, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 370.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 681.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

