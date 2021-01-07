The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GBX. ValuEngine raised The Greenbrier Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Greenbrier Companies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:GBX traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.70. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $54,957.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 8.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 602.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

