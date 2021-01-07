BidaskClub Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $316,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

