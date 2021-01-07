BidaskClub Lowers Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.
Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. 3,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $6.84 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 22.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $1,242,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter worth about $316,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.
