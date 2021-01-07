Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Maximus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.43. 7,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,517. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Maximus has a 12 month low of $46.42 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $72.14.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $923.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.07 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maximus will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $848,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $2,033,131 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Maximus by 1,675.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Maximus by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

