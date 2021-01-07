Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.70.

JNPR stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 34,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,412,078. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.91. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $607,936,000 after acquiring an additional 343,968 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,742 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after buying an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after buying an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after purchasing an additional 175,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

