Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AR Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Waste Management from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.07.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.99. The firm has a market cap of $49.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,747.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,152,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123 in the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WM. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 50.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.