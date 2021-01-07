Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives $53.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.86.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total transaction of $54,728.28. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $63,816.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,064,403.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,617 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,422,000 after buying an additional 98,979 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 908,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,288,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 544,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,974,000 after acquiring an additional 27,607 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 449,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 413,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 20,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

EPAY stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.97. 598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -292.87, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $57.22.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

