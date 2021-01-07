Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Target Price at $28.71

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,937,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,076,000 after acquiring an additional 61,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,841,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,286,000 after buying an additional 54,519 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,878,000 after buying an additional 279,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 421,747 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,530. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 8.12. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

