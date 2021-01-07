Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.09

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09, with a volume of 1500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15. The stock has a market cap of C$604.24 million and a PE ratio of -17.05.

Cardinal Resources Limited (CDV.TO) (TSE:CDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.06 million for the quarter.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal project is Namdini Gold project covering an area of 63 square kilometers located in the Bolgatanga region.

