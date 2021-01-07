Workiva (NYSE:WK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.12

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $96.12 and last traded at $94.79, with a volume of 1052 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WK. William Blair started coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Workiva from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Workiva from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Workiva from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $88.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.54 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $237,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,724.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 25,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $1,381,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,263 shares of company stock valued at $13,157,140. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Workiva by 2.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 17.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the second quarter worth about $1,874,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Workiva by 74.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,163,000 after acquiring an additional 136,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected reporting and compliance platform worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data integration and preparation tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, and customer relationship management platforms, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise systems.

