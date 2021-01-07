Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.75

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.75 and last traded at C$11.60, with a volume of 1618064 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on APHA shares. Canaccord Genuity cut Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$8.25 to C$9.80 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.25 to C$12.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.11.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

