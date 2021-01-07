Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.70

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 3434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 2,745 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $42,245.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,452.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,313 shares of company stock valued at $549,392 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus by 73.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $5,922,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after acquiring an additional 56,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 470,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 220,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

