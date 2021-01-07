Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.42

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.14, with a volume of 323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.
Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.96.
In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $520,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
