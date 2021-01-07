Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Hits New 12-Month High at $108.42

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $108.42 and last traded at $108.14, with a volume of 323 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.54.

Several equities analysts have commented on MANH shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $2,081,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth $520,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,576,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,683,000 after purchasing an additional 748,570 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

