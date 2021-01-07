FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.82

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 763950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.
A number of research firms have recently commented on FCEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 5.48.
About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)
FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.
