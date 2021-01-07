FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.82

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.82 and last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 763950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCEL. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 5.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,973 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 29.6% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 39,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 13.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

