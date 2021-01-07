NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 12.5%

NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT) shares dropped 12.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 749,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 601,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.87 million and a PE ratio of -40.00.

About NextSource Materials Inc. (NEXT.TO) (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

