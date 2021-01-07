Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target Raised to $278.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $253.00 to $278.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYK. Guggenheim started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Stryker from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.41.

Stryker stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.07. 5,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.57. The company has a market cap of $90.97 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $245.53.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Stryker will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489,872 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after purchasing an additional 530,593 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 246.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $290,446,000 after purchasing an additional 186,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

