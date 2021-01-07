WEX (NYSE:WEX) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. 140166 lowered their target price on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEX from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.94.

WEX traded up $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.56. 1,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,695. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEX will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,277 shares of company stock valued at $6,389,177 in the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WEX by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,268,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,388,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 7.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,672,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,087 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of WEX by 2,234.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 506,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 484,960 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 390,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,204,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 76.3% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 375,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 162,267 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

