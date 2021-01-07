JustBet Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 38.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One JustBet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market capitalization of $248,625.59 and $23,416.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, JustBet has traded 93.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JustBet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00025698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00115012 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.92 or 0.00468619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00049764 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00232213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00056051 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WINRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JustBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.