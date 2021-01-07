Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DB. Societe Generale raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.33.

NYSE DB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,974. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $16,362,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 291.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 822,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after acquiring an additional 612,102 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 90.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,036,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 492,310 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 938.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 465,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,432,000 after buying an additional 420,719 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,054,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,552,000 after acquiring an additional 352,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.62% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

